Wasim Akram, Rohit Sharma go viral with Heart-Warming Hug at T20 World Cup 2026

LAHORE – As high-voltage Pakistan–India clash in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 made headlines, an unexpected and emotional moment took social media by storm. Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram were seen warmly hugging each other, a scene that instantly went viral and captured the hearts of cricket fans across the globe.

The unforgettable moment unfolded in Colombo during a pre-match ceremony, where both cricket icons walked onto the ground carrying the World Cup trophy. Cameras caught Rohit Sharma and Wasim Akram not only shaking hands but sharing a heartfelt embrace, engaging in a lengthy conversation, and posing for photographs, all smiles, all respect.

Here is Wasim Akram and Rohit Sharma showing what Sportsmanship looks like. Legends exchanged Hugs and handshakes with smiles. This is how it should be in the ground, let the Bhkts and Govt. cry in the corner#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/8RgDLSWvlE — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) February 16, 2026

Fans quickly flooded social media, calling it a powerful reminder that sportsmanship and mutual respect can rise above even the fiercest rivalries. Many described the moment as “cricket at its purest,” especially given the intense political and sporting history between the two nations.

The timing of this gesture made it even more dramatic. At the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistani skipper Salman Ali Agha notably did not exchange a handshake — a detail that sparked debate and added fuel to the already charged atmosphere.

Rohit Sharma, and Wasim Akram’s attending in his role as broadcaster and former player, appeared completely detached from the on-field tension. Their interaction stood out as a rare, graceful contrast to the rivalry-driven intensity surrounding the match.

On the field, India dominated Pakistan in a one-sided encounter, securing a convincing 61-run victory and booking their place in the Super 8 stage of the tournament. Yet despite the decisive result, it was not just cricketing action that grabbed headlines.