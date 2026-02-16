Sri Lanka storm into T20 World Cup Super Eights as Nissanka blasts unbeaten 100 against Australia

COLOMBO – T20 World Cup co-host Sri Lanka faced daunting target of 182 runs against Australian side. The opening moments were tense, and left-handed opener Kusal Perera fell for just one run in the second over, leaving the home crowd holding its breath.

The Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium took surprsiing tuen as Pathum Nissanka produced breathtaking unbeaten century to steer Sri Lanka to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over Australia on Monday. With this third consecutive win, Sri Lanka has stormed into the Super Eights, keeping their championship hopes alive.

Chasing 182, Lankan Lions overcame early jitters to reach the target with 12 balls to spare, losing only two wickets in the process. The chase got off to a shaky start as left-handed opener Kusal Perera was trapped for just 1 by Marcus Stoinis in the second over, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 8/1.

Enter Nissanka and Kamindu Mendis, who transformed the innings with a scintillating 97-run second-wicket partnership. The duo scored at a lightning pace, turning the momentum in Sri Lanka’s favor. Stoinis finally broke the partnership in the 13th over, dismissing Mendis, who had delivered a vital 51 off 38 balls, including six thunderous sixes and a crisp four.

Nissanka was unstoppable. He anchored innings with supreme composure, he blazed his way to an unbeaten 100 from just 52 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and five sixes. Middle-order dynamo Pavan Rathnayake provided vital support with a quick-fire 28 not out off 15 balls, hitting six elegant fours. Stoinis ended with the only wickets for Australia, finishing with figures of 2/46.

Earlier, Australia had set a challenging target of 181 in 20 overs. Openers Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh delivered a blistering start, putting together 104 runs in just nine overs. Head top-scored with 56 from 29 balls, while Marsh slammed 54 off 27 deliveries. Josh Inglis (27) and Glenn Maxwell (22) were the only other Australian batsmen to reach double figures, leaving their team short of a massive total.

Sri Lanka’s bowling attack was clinical, led by Dushan Hemantha with 3/37 from four overs. Dushmantha Chameera struck twice, while Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, and Kamindu Mendis chipped in with a wicket apiece, ensuring Australia’s total was always within reach.