Pakistan Pm Discusses Nuclear Expertise With Un Nuclear Watchdog At Vienna Summit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif held high-level talks with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, signaling new chapter in Pakistan’s engagement with global nuclear initiatives.

The delegation included top Pakistani officials Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Siddiq Tariq Fatemi; and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

During discussion, the premier stressed Islamabad’s unwavering support for IAEA’s mission to promote the responsible and peaceful use of nuclear technology. Highlighting achievements in healthcare, agriculture, energy, and industrial applications, Sharif underlined Pakistan’s dual role: benefiting from IAEA programs while actively contributing expertise and hosting international training for member states.

D.G Grossi lauded Pakistan’s advanced nuclear capabilities, praising the nation’s engineers, scientists, and technical professionals for their high standards and global contributions. He specifically noted Pakistan’s proactive collaboration in nuclear safety and security and stressed the country’s suitability to assist other member states in peaceful nuclear endeavors. Grossi also announced his anticipation of Pakistan’s significant participation in the upcoming Nuclear Energy Summit hosted by France in March 2026.

Pakistan and IAEA signed key agreement designating, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (INMOL), Lahore, as IAEA Centre of Cooperation. The agreement was signed on behalf of Pakistan by Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and by Director General Grossi for IAEA.