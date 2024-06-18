Search

PakistanTop News

Who possesses more nuclear weapons: India or Pakistan?

Web Desk
08:30 PM | 18 Jun, 2024
Who possesses more nuclear weapons: India or Pakistan?

STOCKHOLM – The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) says in its annual assessment for 2024 that India now possesses more nuclear weapons than Pakistan.

The SIPRI report, which assesses the state of armaments, disarmament, and international security, ranks the United States as having the most nuclear warheads, followed by Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel.

The report highlights that, amid deteriorating geopolitical relations, nuclear weapons have become increasingly prominent, with an uptick in both their number and types as states deepen their reliance on nuclear deterrence. The nuclear-armed states have continued to modernize their arsenals, and several deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2023.

SIPRI's research noted that, as of January 2024, approximately 9,585 out of 12,121 warheads were in military stockpiles for potential use. Of these, 3,904 warheads were deployed with missiles and aircraft — an increase of 60 from January 2023. Around 2,100 of these warheads were maintained in a state of high operational alert on ballistic missiles.

Nearly all of these high-alert warheads belong to Russia or the US. However, for the first time, China is believed to have some warheads on high operational alert.

SIPRI Director Dan Smith expressed concern over this trend, stating, "While the global total of nuclear warheads continues to fall as Cold War-era weapons are gradually dismantled, regrettably, we continue to see year-on-year increases in the number of operational nuclear warheads."

The report further states that Russia and the US possess almost 90% of all nuclear weapons. Both countries are dismantling over 1,200 retired warheads from military service. SIPRI estimates that China's nuclear arsenal increased from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 in January 2024.

The UK is expected to grow its warhead stockpile, while France is developing a third-generation nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), a new air-launched cruise missile, and upgrading existing systems.

India and North Korea are pursuing the capability to deploy multiple warheads on ballistic missiles. India's nuclear arsenal slightly expanded in 2023, with a growing emphasis on longer-range weapons capable of reaching targets throughout China. India also continued to develop new types of nuclear delivery systems last year. The report put India's 'stored' nuclear warheads at 172 in January this year while the number for Pakistan was 170.

North Korea is estimated to have around 50 warheads and enough fissile material to reach up to 90 warheads, both significant increases over the estimates for January 2023. Israel is believed to be modernizing its nuclear arsenal and upgrading its plutonium production reactor site at Dimona.

"We are now in one of the most dangerous periods in human history," said Smith. "There are numerous sources of instability — political rivalries, economic inequalities, ecological disruption, an accelerating arms race. The abyss is beckoning, and it is time for the great powers to step back and reflect. Preferably together."

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

08:30 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Who possesses more nuclear weapons: India or Pakistan?

08:07 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Inflation, interest rate in Pakistan to decline in fiscal year ...

05:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Man cuts off donkey’s ears in Rawalpindi

04:36 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Khawaja Asif takes refreshing dip in Motra Canal amidst hot weather

12:42 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

FinMin Aurangzeb stresses urgency of tax reforms for economic ...

11:04 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital to receive rain tonight amid ...

Most viewed

07:55 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

Malkoo offloaded from London-bound flight 'for singing pro-Imran Khan ...

09:19 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Eidul Adha 2024 namaz timings in Lahore; check full list

11:58 PM | 16 Jun, 2024

Pakistan creating special police unit to protect foreigners, Mohsin ...

04:00 PM | 17 Jun, 2024

COAS Asim Munir celebrates Eidul Azha with troops deployed at LoC

08:41 AM | 16 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia, UAE, other Gulf nations celebrate Eid ul Adha with ...

10:24 AM | 17 Jun, 2024

Pakistani woman gives birth to baby boy on Holy Mount of Arafat ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:52 PM | 18 Jun, 2024

Younis Khan tells which Pakistani player should replace Babar Azam as captain

Gold & Silver

05:55 PM | 15 Jun, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 18 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: