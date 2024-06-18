Gary Kirsten's remarks about disunity in Pakistan cricket team 'not shocking at all': Ahmed Shehzad

Cricketer-turned-analyst Ahmed Shehzad stated that Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten’s alleged remarks on disunity within the Pakistan cricket team following their humiliating exit from the World Cup 2024 were “not shocking at all.”

According to a report by Geo Super, Kirsten reprimanded the team for their poor performance at the tournament. Pakistan, champions in 2009 and runners-up in 2007 and 2022, made a swift exit after losing their first two matches from winning positions.

A stunning super-over defeat to the United States was followed by a six-run loss to rivals India, where Pakistan failed to chase a modest 120-run target.

Rain then led to equal points being distributed in the match between Ireland and the USA, indirectly knocking Pakistan out of the T20 World Cup group stages for the first time in their history.

In a meeting with the squad, Kirsten reportedly offered a blunt assessment of the team’s unity, stating that the players were divided, something he had not seen in other teams he had worked with.

Commenting on Kirsten’s alleged remarks, Shehzad, an outspoken critic of the cricket board and the current team leadership, said: “We have been saying this throughout the World Cup. It’s time for accountability. This team is plagued with grouping, and a crackdown is the only option.”

“The players involved must be punished, and an example should be set for the next generation of cricketers. The PCB chairman must take notice,” he added.

Commentary great Harsha Bhogle also weighed in on the situation, saying, “When a private conversation within a dressing room is leaked, with a few embellishments, it exposes the insecurity within.”

“It will be a learning curve for Gary Kirsten, but he is a good man, and Pakistan will do well to seek the benefits of his knowledge,” Bhogle said in a post on X.

“When he was with India, he was surrounded by some tough people but also players of impeccable character,” Bhogle added. “It created a fabulous combination.”

Meanwhile, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh invited Kirsten to “come back to coach” team India, whom he led to victory in the 2011 World Cup on home soil.

In his post on X, Singh described Kirsten as one of the rare gems of cricket: “A great coach, mentor, honest, and a very dear friend to all in our 2011 Team. Our winning coach of the 2011 World Cup. Special man Gary.”

Current Indian head coach Rahul Dravid is set to vacate the position at the end of the month when his contract expires, with Gautam Gambhir in the leading position to take over.