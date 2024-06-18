AJK wildlife authorities launch search for bodies of leopard cubs shot dead before Eid

MUZAFFARABAD – Officials from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Wildlife Department launched a search for the bodies of leopard cubs, allegedly shot dead on June 16, the day before Eid ul Adha.

The search was initiated after photos of the cubs' lifeless bodies in Muzaffarabad's Phgwan Dupatta area surfaced on social media, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Local residents informed the wildlife authorities of the incident through a phone call. In response, teams from AJK's Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department were dispatched to the area where the cubs were reportedly found, according to officials. Investigations into the incident are currently ongoing.

Naeem Iftikhar Dar, Director of the Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department, stated that commenting on the alleged killing of the wild cats would be premature until their bodies are located. However, locals reported hearing gunshots in the area.

A formal request for the registration of a case regarding the alleged killing of the leopard cubs has been submitted to the relevant police station.

Dar mentioned that teams have been searching for the cubs for several days without finding any trace of their remains. He added that they are also seeking eyewitnesses to help progress the investigation.

The viral images that sparked outrage among animal rights activists were subsequently removed from social media, and the identity of the person who uploaded the images remains untraced.