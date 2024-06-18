Search

Na Baligh Afraad: Laughs, hilarious plot twists and a trip down memory lane

Web Desk
10:51 PM | 18 Jun, 2024
Na Baligh Afraad: Laughs, hilarious plot twists and a trip down memory lane
Source: Social media

KARACHI – Pakistani movie enthusiasts are in for a treat this Eid Al-Adha with the release of the comedy film "Na Baligh Afraad." Set in the nostalgic era of '90s Karachi, the film promises laughs, hilarious plot twists, and a trip down memory lane.

The story follows two teenage brothers, Mazhar and Fakhar, whose innocence leads them into a series of comedic misadventures. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nabeel Qureshi and produced by Fizza Ali Meerza, the film stars Aashir Wajahat and Samir Jafri in the lead roles, along with Rimha Ahmad, Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, Faiza Hasan, Saleem Mairaj, and Irfan Motiwala.

The title of the film is a nod to Qureshi’s 2014 hit, "Na Maloom Afraad."

"We grew up in the '90s, so it has a lot of nostalgia for us," Qureshi said at the film’s premiere. "I always wanted to create something related to the '90s."

Wajahat, who plays Mazhar, kept plot details under wraps but promised audiences a fun-filled experience with the brothers getting caught in a hilarious web of problems.

"I think the film offers a lot of comedy, entertainment, and fun," Wajahat said. "Just a quarter to two hours of good entertainment."

Jafri, portraying Fakhar, emphasized that the film is a family-friendly affair.

"Everybody can watch it because it’s a family movie," Jafri said. "It has comedy, thriller, romance, and bromance."

For Jafri, who did not grow up in the '90s, portraying a character from that era was a learning experience.

"I learned a lot from my director on set," Jafri revealed. "And of course, when you are doing a character, you study it. I watched a few old movies like 'Andaaz Apna Apna'," he said, referencing the 1994 Bollywood cult classic.

Qureshi expressed optimism about the film's impact, particularly for newcomers in the industry.

"I think this film will inspire and encourage many people," Qureshi said. "And because the storyline is very different, it might just bring something better for the movie."
 

