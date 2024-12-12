Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Jason Gillespie may part ways with PCB over Nielsen’s exit

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) relations with foreign coaches have worsened, with Jason Gillespie deciding to resign prematurely, following the footsteps of Gary Kirsten.

According to reports, the red-ball team’s head coach, Jason Gillespie, has refused to travel to South Africa. Relations between Gillespie and PCB were already strained after the decision not to renew Tim Nielsen’s contract.

It is noteworthy that PCB recently parted ways with High-Performance Test Coach Tim Nielsen, opting not to extend his contract for the Test series against South Africa.

Nielsen, brought in by Gillespie, had been appointed to the Test team in August.

South Africa beat Pakistan by 11 runs in first T20I

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

