Trump named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2024

The world-renowned Time Magazine has announced the Person of the Year, chosen from a tough competition among ten candidates.

According to international media, the title has been awarded to the newly elected US President, Donald Trump, who secured a surprising victory over Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

For this recognition, Trump surpassed strong contenders such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Princess of Wales, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk.

It is noteworthy that 78-year-old Donald Trump previously won the Time Person of the Year title in 2016, when he was elected as U.S. President for the first time.

This year, Time Magazine shortlisted 10 individuals for the honor, including Netanyahu, Elon Musk, and the British Princess.

Since 1927, Time Magazine has been announcing its Person of the Year annually in December. Notable winners include American pop singer Taylor Swift in 2023, Elon Musk in 2021, and Ukrainian President Zelensky in 2022.