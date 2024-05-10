Search

Groom beheads underage bride on delaying marriage

05:04 PM | 10 May, 2024
Groom beheads underage bride on delaying marriage

In a shocking turn of events, a 32-year-old groom in Karnataka, India, has reportedly beheaded his underage bride, Meena, following the cancellation of their wedding ceremony. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

The groom, identified as Prakash, had been set to marry Meena, a 16-year-old girl, in Karnataka. However, the wedding plans were halted by Karnataka police due to the bride's age, as she was deemed underage for marriage under Indian law.

Upon discovering the underage status of the bride, Karnataka police intervened and ordered the cessation of the wedding ceremony. They instructed the families involved to await Meena's attainment of legal marriage age, which is 18 years old in India.

Despite the police intervention and the postponement of the wedding, tragedy struck when Prakash, the groom, took matters into his own hands. In a fit of rage or apparent retaliation, he reportedly beheaded Meena following the cancellation of their nuptials.

Following the heinous act, Prakash fled the scene, evading capture by law enforcement authorities. The police have initiated a widespread search operation to locate and apprehend the perpetrator, who is now a fugitive from justice.

The brutal and senseless killing of Meena has sparked widespread public outrage and condemnation across Karnataka and beyond. The incident has reignited debates surrounding child marriage, women's rights, and the prevalence of gender-based violence in society.

Efforts are underway to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure that Meena's family receives the support and justice they deserve in the wake of this horrific loss.

