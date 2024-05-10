Groom beheads underage bride on delaying marriage

In a shocking turn of events, a 32-year-old groom in Karnataka, India, has reportedly beheaded his underage bride, Meena, following the cancellation of their wedding ceremony. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.
The groom, identified as Prakash, had been set to marry Meena, a 16-year-old girl, in Karnataka. However, the wedding plans were halted by Karnataka police due to the bride's age, as she was deemed underage for marriage under Indian law.
Upon discovering the underage status of the bride, Karnataka police intervened and ordered the cessation of the wedding ceremony. They instructed the families involved to await Meena's attainment of legal marriage age, which is 18 years old in India.
Despite the police intervention and the postponement of the wedding, tragedy struck when Prakash, the groom, took matters into his own hands. In a fit of rage or apparent retaliation, he reportedly beheaded Meena following the cancellation of their nuptials.
Following the heinous act, Prakash fled the scene, evading capture by law enforcement authorities. The police have initiated a widespread search operation to locate and apprehend the perpetrator, who is now a fugitive from justice.
The brutal and senseless killing of Meena has sparked widespread public outrage and condemnation across Karnataka and beyond. The incident has reignited debates surrounding child marriage, women's rights, and the prevalence of gender-based violence in society.
Efforts are underway to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensure that Meena's family receives the support and justice they deserve in the wake of this horrific loss.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.