Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik set to marry Emirati love in July

Dubai-based influencer and social media sensation, Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a new journey as he announces his upcoming marriage to his Emirati sweetheart from Sharjah. The 20-year-old Rozik, originally hailing from Tajikistan, revealed his plans for marriage with 19-year-old Amira in an exclusive interview.
Their love story began at Dubai Mall's Cipriani Dolci in February, where Rozik and Amira crossed paths, igniting a romance that has now led to their engagement. "I cannot express how precious this love is to me. I am eagerly looking forward to this new chapter in my life," Rozik shared with heartfelt enthusiasm.
Despite facing life's adversities, Rozik found solace and unconditional love in Amira. "Life hasn't been easy for me, and finding love seemed like an insurmountable challenge. But alhamdulillah, I've found Amira, who accepts me for who I am," he expressed gratefully.
The wedding ceremony is scheduled for July 7 at a discreet venue in the UAE, as confirmed by Rozik's management company, the International Fighting Championship Management (IFCM). Describing it as a "love marriage," an IFCM spokesperson conveyed, "Abdu Rozik is overjoyed, and we extend our heartfelt wishes to the couple."
Sharing his happiness with his followers, Rozik took to Instagram with a video message displaying his engagement ring, urging everyone to mark their calendars for July 7. "I never imagined I would be fortunate enough to find a love like Amira's, a love that sees beyond my challenges. Save the date, July 7th! Words cannot express my happiness," he captioned the post.
Rozik's journey from humble beginnings in Tajikistan to international stardom has been nothing short of inspiring. Diagnosed with dwarfism as a child, he began his ascent to fame by busking at local bazaars, eventually amassing a massive following on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where he boasts over 8.2 million followers.
Collaborations with Grammy-winning artist AR Rahman and renowned songwriter-producer RedOne further propelled Rozik into the spotlight. His participation in Bigg Boss 16, the Indian reality show franchise, served as a significant milestone, cementing his place as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
