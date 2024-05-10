Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik set to marry Emirati love in July

Dubai-based influencer and social media sensation, Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a new journey as he announces his upcoming marriage to his Emirati sweetheart from Sharjah. The 20-year-old Rozik, originally hailing from Tajikistan, revealed his plans for marriage with 19-year-old Amira in an exclusive interview.

Their love story began at Dubai Mall's Cipriani Dolci in February, where Rozik and Amira crossed paths, igniting a romance that has now led to their engagement. "I cannot express how precious this love is to me. I am eagerly looking forward to this new chapter in my life," Rozik shared with heartfelt enthusiasm.

Despite facing life's adversities, Rozik found solace and unconditional love in Amira. "Life hasn't been easy for me, and finding love seemed like an insurmountable challenge. But alhamdulillah, I've found Amira, who accepts me for who I am," he expressed gratefully.

The wedding ceremony is scheduled for July 7 at a discreet venue in the UAE, as confirmed by Rozik's management company, the International Fighting Championship Management (IFCM). Describing it as a "love marriage," an IFCM spokesperson conveyed, "Abdu Rozik is overjoyed, and we extend our heartfelt wishes to the couple."

Sharing his happiness with his followers, Rozik took to Instagram with a video message displaying his engagement ring, urging everyone to mark their calendars for July 7. "I never imagined I would be fortunate enough to find a love like Amira's, a love that sees beyond my challenges. Save the date, July 7th! Words cannot express my happiness," he captioned the post.

Rozik's journey from humble beginnings in Tajikistan to international stardom has been nothing short of inspiring. Diagnosed with dwarfism as a child, he began his ascent to fame by busking at local bazaars, eventually amassing a massive following on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where he boasts over 8.2 million followers.

Collaborations with Grammy-winning artist AR Rahman and renowned songwriter-producer RedOne further propelled Rozik into the spotlight. His participation in Bigg Boss 16, the Indian reality show franchise, served as a significant milestone, cementing his place as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.