106-year-old American man retakes world's oldest skydiver record

Alfred "Al" Blaschke, a resident of Texas, has once again etched his name in history as the world's oldest skydiver, according to Guinness World Records.
Originally from Texas, USA, Alfred "Al" Blaschke previously secured the record for the oldest skydiver at the age of 103 in 2020. However, his record was later surpassed by Rut Lina Larsson, a Swedish woman aged 103 years and 257 days.
Undeterred, Alfred "Al" Blaschke, at the remarkable age of 106 years and 327 days, successfully completed another skydiving jump, reclaiming his title. The Texas government, represented by Greg Abbott, also lent its support to this extraordinary achievement.
106-year-old Alfred “Al” Blaschke jumps out of a plane to become the oldest person to perform a tandem skydive ???? pic.twitter.com/VyPA4ugADW— Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 9, 2024
Reflecting on his feat, Alfred "Al" Blaschke shared with Guinness World Records, "If you think you can't do it, you're selling yourself short. Everyone is capable of more than they think they are; they just have to make the decision to try."
Alfred "Al" Blaschke's resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to people of all ages, proving that age is no barrier to pursuing one's passions and achieving extraordinary feats.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 10, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298.2 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
