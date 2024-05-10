106-year-old American man retakes world's oldest skydiver record

Alfred "Al" Blaschke, a resident of Texas, has once again etched his name in history as the world's oldest skydiver, according to Guinness World Records.

Originally from Texas, USA, Alfred "Al" Blaschke previously secured the record for the oldest skydiver at the age of 103 in 2020. However, his record was later surpassed by Rut Lina Larsson, a Swedish woman aged 103 years and 257 days.

Undeterred, Alfred "Al" Blaschke, at the remarkable age of 106 years and 327 days, successfully completed another skydiving jump, reclaiming his title. The Texas government, represented by Greg Abbott, also lent its support to this extraordinary achievement.

106-year-old Alfred “Al” Blaschke jumps out of a plane to become the oldest person to perform a tandem skydive ???? pic.twitter.com/VyPA4ugADW — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 9, 2024

Reflecting on his feat, Alfred "Al" Blaschke shared with Guinness World Records, "If you think you can't do it, you're selling yourself short. Everyone is capable of more than they think they are; they just have to make the decision to try."

Alfred "Al" Blaschke's resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to people of all ages, proving that age is no barrier to pursuing one's passions and achieving extraordinary feats.