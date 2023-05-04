Israel seeks Saudi Arabia’s permission for direct Hajj flights

TEL AVIV – Israel has sought permission from Saudi Arabia to operate direct Hajj flights, it emerged on Thursday.
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, according to media reports, said a request in this regard had been sent to the Saudi administration, adding that could not say anything this time if any progress has been made on it.
“I am very optimistic about advancing relations with Saudi Arabia. If Saudi Arabia gives permission for direct flights to Israel for Hajj, then these flights will be active from June to August and it will benefit the 18 percent Muslim population living in Israel,” the minister was quoted as saying by international media.
As per the existing procedures, pilgrims from Israel and Palestine travel to Makkah through third-party countries and this causes additional cost.
