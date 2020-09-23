Saudi Arabia decides to allow Umrah from Oct 4
Share
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has decided to allow Umrah beginning on October 4 after a seven-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to state press agency (SPA), initially, pilgrims residing inside the country will perform Umrah.
After the decision, about 6,000 citizens and residents inside the kingdom would perform Umrah daily.
"A Royal Approval is issued to allow the performance of Umrah and the visit gradually with taking the necessary health preventative measures," read the official statement issued by Ministry of Interior.
Ministry of Interior: Royal Approval Allows Performance of Umrah, Visit Gradually.https://t.co/UTvlKrkjcW#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/QDhBmOiPCO— SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) September 22, 2020
Beginning November 1, Saudi Arabia will allow visitors from specific countries deemed safe to perform Umrah at 100% of the revised capacity, until the end of the pandemic.
This year, Saudi Arabia conducted a limited Hajj in which a few thousand citizens and residents, mainly residents of the state, were allowed to perform Hajj.
- LHC orders to shut brick kilns from Nov 7 to Dec 3101:28 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
- You’re not exactly Mother Teresa: Shaniera Akram takes a dig at ...01:25 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
-
- Gilgit-Baltistan to hold general elections on Nov 1512:53 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
-
-
- Anurag Kashyap accused of sexual harassment by Payal Ghosh06:13 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- Alizeh Shah looks unrecognisable in her new purple hair05:25 PM | 22 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020