Fresh earthquakes hit Turkiye, Syria, two weeks after previous disaster

ANKARA – Another earthquake struck southern Turkiye late Monday, killing at least three people and injuring hundreds more, weeks after catastrophic quakes killed over 45,000 people.

Reports in international media quoting local administration said a 6.4-magnitude earthquake and a second measuring 5 on the Richter scale hit the country’s southern regions.

The country’s interior minister confirmed that at least 3 people were killed and hundreds suffered injuries in the latest aftershocks as rescue teams continue operations to remove rubble.

Several dilapidated infrastructure, weakened by previous disasters, were razed after recent tremors. Rescuers warned the masses to stay away from buildings, and not to take shelter in the damaged buildings.

Meanwhile, victims of previous earthquakes are frightened by fresh quakes as rescue operations have been hindered by extremely cold weather as local officials grapple with the huge challenges of transporting aid.

Besides Turkey, the fresh quake also struck Syria where nearly 500 people were injured.

Meanwhile, experts warned about several more aftershocks which can last from months to years.