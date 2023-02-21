Fresh earthquakes hit Turkiye, Syria, two weeks after previous disaster

Three killed, hundreds injured as strong aftershocks hit devastated region
ANKARA – Another earthquake struck southern Turkiye late Monday, killing at least three people and injuring hundreds more, weeks after catastrophic quakes killed over 45,000 people.
Reports in international media quoting local administration said a 6.4-magnitude earthquake and a second measuring 5 on the Richter scale hit the country’s southern regions.
The country’s interior minister confirmed that at least 3 people were killed and hundreds suffered injuries in the latest aftershocks as rescue teams continue operations to remove rubble.
Several dilapidated infrastructure, weakened by previous disasters, were razed after recent tremors. Rescuers warned the masses to stay away from buildings, and not to take shelter in the damaged buildings.
Meanwhile, victims of previous earthquakes are frightened by fresh quakes as rescue operations have been hindered by extremely cold weather as local officials grapple with the huge challenges of transporting aid.
Besides Turkey, the fresh quake also struck Syria where nearly 500 people were injured.
Meanwhile, experts warned about several more aftershocks which can last from months to years.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264.4
|267.15
|Euro
|EUR
|282
|284.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|314.8
|318
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.1
|72.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.1
|70.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178
|180.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.18
|707.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.76
|38.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.56
|33.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.29
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|856.44
|865.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.23
|166.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.82
|690.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.05
|73.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|192
|194
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.26
|26.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|284.33
|286.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Karachi
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Quetta
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Attock
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Multan
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,500
|PKR 2,165
