ECP rejects President Alvi’s ‘unconstitutional announcement’ of elections date

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi unilaterally announced date for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, drawing strong reactions from ruling alliance members.

A day after Alvi’s announcement, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed his declaration of April 9 as the date for elections in Punjab and KP assemblies.

In a statement, the top electoral watchdog termed it an ‘unconstitutional act’, maintaining that President cannot issue the schedule for elections.

It maintained that President has the authority to announce election dates for an assembly that has completed its tenure, and further maintained that President can issue the election date only after consultation with the commission.

ECP said President Alvi has not consulted with the commission responsible for organising and conducting elections, saying it looks forward to having a constitutional debate with President Alvi.

On Monday, Alvi announced a unilateral announcement after ECP rejected his invitation for consultations on election dates.