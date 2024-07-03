Pakistan-US Counter Terrorism drill kickstarts with infantry companies in Pabbi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan opened two-week-long Infantry Rifle Company Exchange Exercise-2024 with United States (US), the military's media wing said Wednesday.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations said Pakistan-United States (US) Infantry Rifle Company Exchange Exercise-2024 kickstarted to exchange tactical skills at combating menace of terrorism at sub unit level.
The drill started at National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with participation of Infantry companies from both sides.
The exercise is aimed at sharing Counter Terrorism experiences besides refining drills and procedures vital for Counter Terrorism operations.
The scope of Exercise envisages attaining marksmanship skills during urban warfare by understanding best practices adopted at sub unit level. The inaugural event was witnessed by General Officer Commanding Kharian Garrison, ISPR said.
Islamabad and Washington are on board to curb terrorism as focus remains on cooperation, although the level of engagement has fluctuated based on mutual trust and geopolitical dynamics.
US considers Pakistan as a critical player in regional security, especially concerning stability in Afghanistan and countering terrorism in South Asia.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.15
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
