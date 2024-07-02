High-value targets among nine terrorists killed by Pakistani forces in KP

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces killed nine terrorists including two high-value targets in two different operations in country's northwestern region.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said seven terrorists, including high-value targets Terrorist Commander Najeeb Abdul Rehman and Terrorist Commander Ishfaq Muavia were killed in Tira, Khyber District.
The terrorist group was actively involved in various terrorist activities and were wanted by law enforcement agencies. Heavy weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the militants.
The second operation in Lakki Marwat District successfully engaged a terrorist location, resulting in the elimination of another two insurgents.
Armed forces also continued sanitization operations in the area to ensure the elimination of any remaining terrorists. Pakistan remain committed to eradicating the threat of terrorism from the country, ISPR said.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.75
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|293.4
|296.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.01
|748.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.98
|40.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.27
|913.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.27
|26.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
