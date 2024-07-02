Search

High-value targets among nine terrorists killed by Pakistani forces in KP

Web Desk
08:42 AM | 2 Jul, 2024
High-value targets among nine terrorists killed by Pakistani forces in KP
Source: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces killed nine terrorists including two high-value targets in two different operations in country's northwestern region.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations ISPR said seven terrorists, including high-value targets Terrorist Commander Najeeb Abdul Rehman and Terrorist Commander Ishfaq Muavia were killed in Tira, Khyber District. 

The terrorist group was actively involved in various terrorist activities and were wanted by law enforcement agencies. Heavy weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the militants.

The second operation in Lakki Marwat District successfully engaged a terrorist location, resulting in the elimination of another two insurgents.

Armed forces also continued sanitization operations in the area to ensure the elimination of any remaining terrorists. Pakistan remain committed to eradicating the threat of terrorism from the country, ISPR said.

