FC personnel, policeman martyred in late night terror attack on Khyber check post

PESHAWAR – Two law enforcement security personnel including FC Constabulary and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa policeman were martyred in a terrorist attack on a checkpost in Khyber district on Sunday.

Some unidentified militants stormed the security checkpost using sophisticated weapons like rocket launchers and heavy gun. The two sides exchanged in brief gun battle, resulting in death of policeman and an FC personnel.

KP police also retaliated, forcing the terrorists to flee in dark of night. A large contingent of police from nearby stations rushed to the site after the attack and secured the area.

A search operation was started in the area to apprehend the attackers.

Pakistan's northwestern region KP and Balochistan, the two provinces neighboring Afghanistan, saw surge in militant attacks as TTP and other terror outfits continue to use Afghan soil against the country.