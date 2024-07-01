Australia doubles visa fee for international students: Read complete changes here

CANBERRA - The government of Australia has increased the visa fee for international students, in a latest move to discourage the inflow of foreigners.

The authorities announced on Monday that they had more than doubled the visa fee for international students, implying that the government is making all efforts to control record migration.

As per the announcement, from July 1, the international student visa fee would increase to A$1,600 from A$710; visitor visa holders and students with temporary graduate visas are also banned from applying onshore for a student visa.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said in a statement that the changes coming into force would help restore integrity to the country's international education system, and create a migration system that is fairer, smaller, and better able to deliver for Australia.

The developments come after the government realized that the net immigration increased to 60% to a record 548,800 people in the year to Sept. 30, 2023. The latest visa fee hike has made the US and Canada look cheaper as the visa fees are much lower in both countries.

The government has taken multiple measures since late last year to tighten the student visa rules. In March this year, the government tightened the English language requirements, while the amount of savings international students need to get a visa was raised in May to A$29,710 from A$24,505.

It is to be highlighted that besides the visa fee hike, several previously announced elements of the Migration Strategy also come into effect, including: