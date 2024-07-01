Pakistani court hands down death sentence to Christian youth over inciting social media post

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani court has sentenced a Christian youth to death and 22 years in prison, along with a Rs10lac fine, for allegedly sharing an inciting social media post that sparked riots in Jaranwala last August.
Special Judge Ziaullah Khan of An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Sahiwal announced the verdict after allegations of Quran desecration led to mob violence, resulting in extensive damage to Christian homes and churches.
Over hundred people were booked by Punjab police, but according to Advocate Akmal Bhatti, chairman of the Minorities Alliance, most have been released, with only 12 still facing trial.
Earlier this year, Faisalabad court acquitted two Christian brothers who were wrongly accused of blasphemy. The convicted youth was charged under various sections including blasphemy and electronic crimes, based on allegations that he shared blasphemous content on social platforms.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Aug-2023/what-s-next-after-christian-churches-homes-vandalised-in-pakistan-s-jaranwala
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 1, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
