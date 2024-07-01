PMDC shares date for National Registration Exam NRE 2024

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced dates for National Registratin Examination NRE Step 2 Clinical Skills Exam in Pakistan.

The exams will be held from July 20 to 21 and July 27 to 28, and last day to register for the exam is July 4, 2024.

NRE exam assesses clinical skills and competencies of medical graduates, ensuring they meet the required standards for practice.

The Step 2 of Clinical Skills Exam involves practical assessments, including patient interactions, clinical procedures, and decision-making processes.

This objectively structured clinical examination requires candidates to pass both the theory and CSE components differently. It was similar to an objectively structured clinical examination (OSCE), requiring candidates to pass both the theory and CSE components separately.

In a statement, the NRE Step 2 exam ensures that only competent professionals enter the medical and dental fields, maintaining high standards of medical education and practice in Pakistan.

Clinical Examination will be three hours and 30 minutes, consisting of 20 stations across various disciplines, including medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, and ENT.

A 60 percent pass rate is required for both the theory and CSE components.