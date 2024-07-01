Search

Pakistan

PMDC shares date for National Registration Exam NRE 2024

Web Desk
11:01 AM | 1 Jul, 2024
PMDC shares date for National Registration Exam NRE 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced dates for National Registratin Examination NRE Step 2 Clinical Skills Exam in Pakistan.

The exams will be held from July 20 to 21 and July 27 to 28, and last day to register for the exam is July 4, 2024.

NRE exam assesses clinical skills and competencies of medical graduates, ensuring they meet the required standards for practice.

The Step 2 of Clinical Skills Exam involves practical assessments, including patient interactions, clinical procedures, and decision-making processes.

This objectively structured clinical examination requires candidates to pass both the theory and CSE components differently. It was similar to an objectively structured clinical examination (OSCE), requiring candidates to pass both the theory and CSE components separately.

In a statement, the NRE Step 2 exam ensures that only competent professionals enter the medical and dental fields, maintaining high standards of medical education and practice in Pakistan.

Clinical Examination will be three hours and 30 minutes, consisting of 20 stations across various disciplines, including medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, ophthalmology, and ENT.

A 60 percent pass rate is required for both the theory and CSE components.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

11:01 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

PMDC shares date for National Registration Exam NRE 2024

10:24 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to Christian youth over ...

09:38 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistan slaps new Taxes on Dual Nationals, and Tech Companies in ...

09:07 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

FC personnel, policeman martyred in late night terror attack on ...

08:44 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Heavy Monsoon rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab; waterlogging ...

11:45 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Pakistan

04:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of ...

12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Shandar Mobile Owners, famous TikTokers, arrested for 'fraud with ...

10:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir grieved

05:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Excise duty on air tickets for Europe, UAE, and other countries ...

02:51 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Rizwan Saeed named Pakistan’s new ambassador to US

10:45 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Pakistan seeks small arms, modern equipment from US for Operation ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:01 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

PMDC shares date for National Registration Exam NRE 2024

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal -1 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 1, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: