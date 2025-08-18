26-year-old woman mysteriously disappears from Karachi hospital

KARACHI – A 26-year-old woman has mysteriously disappeared from a private hospital in Karachi, prompting a widespread search and an appeal for public assistance.

Reports said Aliza Irfan was last seen on August 15 at a private medical facility located in the jurisdiction of the Boat Basin police station.

She had arrived at the hospital accompanied by her maid and driver, but has not been seen since.

Her family has filed the First Information Report (FIR) about her disappearance and launched a search campaign, offering a reward of Rs500,000 for any credible information that leads to her safe return.

They have also guaranteed complete confidentiality for anyone who comes forward with relevant details.

Authorities are investigating the case, and the public is urged to report any information to the concerned police station or the family through the provided contact channels.