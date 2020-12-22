Witness in money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif's family reminds judge of 'Ertugrul', but how?
LAHORE – Remarks of an accountability judge nearly gave fits to everybody inside the courtroom during a money laundering case against Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday.
During the hearing, a witness in the case repetitively placed his hand on his chest while speaking to the judge. On which the judge Jawad-ul-Hassan asked, "Why are you keeping a hand on your chest repeatedly, you are looking like Ertugrul Ghazi", referring to the historical character from popular Turkish series star Diriliş: Ertuğrul.
The court was hearing a money laundering case against the Sharif family, the Geo News reported. The court summoned two more NAB witnesses during the next hearing and adjourned the case till January 4.
-
