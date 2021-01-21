Biden picks two Kashmiri-American women for top positions at White House
WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden has selected two American women of Kashmir origin for his top team, shaping up the policies for post-Covid situation.
Sameera Fazili has been appointed deputy director of the US National Economic Council while Ayesha will work on the White House Digital Strategy Team.
Sameera Fazili, a daughter of a Kashmir-born doctor couple, Muhammad Yusuf Fazili and Rafiqa Fazili, from the old city’s Gojwara, started her career as a clinical lecturer at Yale Law School’s community and economic development clinic.
Fazili, who was part of protests against revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir, also served as a senior adviser at the NEC and at the Treasury Department of the White House during the administration of former president Barack Obama.
The announcement of Fazili’s appointment has sparked celebrations in Kashmir. Her extended family members in Srinagar termed it a great moment for family.
Ayesha Shah, who was born in Kashmir and grew up in the US, wored as a digital partnership manager in Joe Biden-Harris’ team during the presidential election.
Keeping in view his expertise, she has been elevated to a key position in the digital department.
Raised in Louisiana, Ayesha is currently working as a digital specialist at the Smithsonian Institution.
