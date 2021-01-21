Motorway police return lost wallet containing Rs35,000 to owner
11:39 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – National Highways and Motorways Police (Motorway Zone) has retuned over Rs. 35,000 to the owner that found in a purse on the road.
According to NHMP, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Khan and Junior Patrol Officer Mohammad Haris found a wallet with cash and important documents on Motorway near Swabi.
The wallet was given to the real owner after verification as he had already registered a complaint in this regard.
