Motorway police return lost wallet containing Rs35,000 to owner

ISLAMABAD – National Highways and Motorways Police (Motorway Zone) has retuned over Rs. 35,000 to the owner that found in a purse on the road.

According to NHMP, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Khan and Junior Patrol Officer Mohammad Haris found a wallet with cash and important documents on Motorway near Swabi.

The wallet was given to the real owner after verification as he had already registered a complaint in this regard.