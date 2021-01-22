COVID-19 – Pakistan reports 1,745 new cases, 47 deaths in last 24 hours
Share
ISLAMABAD – At least 47 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,745 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.
With new fatalities, the death toll has surged to 11,204 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 528,891.
According to the latest statistics, 35,839 tests were carried out during the last twenty-four hours.
A total of 482,771 people have so far recovered from the disease.
As of Friday, the total count of active cases is 34,916.
Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.
Pakistan announces free COVID vaccine for general ... 08:16 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said the government will provide ...
- At least 32 dead, over 100 injured as twin suicide attacks rock ...11:56 AM | 22 Jan, 2021
- ‘Elite aunties’ get a new challenge from Shaniera Akram – who ...11:33 AM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Stick to US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, Pakistan urges Biden11:10 AM | 22 Jan, 2021
-
-
-
-
- Celebs call out 'elite aunties' of Cannoli for demeaning their café ...08:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021