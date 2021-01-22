COVID-19 – Pakistan reports 1,745 new cases, 47 deaths in last 24 hours
Web Desk
08:25 AM | 22 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 47 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,745 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

With new fatalities, the death toll has surged to 11,204 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 528,891.

According to the latest statistics, 35,839 tests were carried out during the last twenty-four hours.

A total of 482,771 people have so far recovered from the disease.  

As of Friday, the total count of active cases is 34,916.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

