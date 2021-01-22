Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 January 2021
Web Desk
09:07 AM | 22 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 22 January 2021
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs113,400 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 89,120 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 103,949 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Karachi PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Islamabad PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Peshawar PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Quetta PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Sialkot PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Attock PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Gujranwala PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Jehlum PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Multan PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Bahawalpur PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Gujrat PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Nawabshah PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Chakwal PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Hyderabad PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Nowshehra PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Sargodha PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Faisalabad PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559
Mirpur PKR 113,400 PKR 1,559

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 January 2021
08:45 AM | 21 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 January 2021
08:45 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 19 January 2021
10:06 AM | 19 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 January 2021
08:34 AM | 18 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 17 January 2021
08:35 AM | 17 Jan, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 16 January 2021
08:45 AM | 16 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘Elite aunties’ get a new challenge from Shaniera Akram – who speaks better English?
11:33 AM | 22 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr