Pakistan announces free COVID vaccine for general public

08:16 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said the government will provide coronavirus vaccine free of cost to the general public.

Talking to media, he said that negotiations to procure vaccine are underway with to foreign companies shortlisted by the Technical Committee after the approval of Drug Regularity Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

He revealed that Pakistan is also in contact with China and UK to procure the vaccine, besides vowing to import more than one million doses of the vaccine by March 2021. 

He said the staff of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) will be tasked in shifting and storing vaccines across the country. 

He said that frontline health workers and patients with age above 60 will be administered vaccine shots in first phase of the vaccination drive. 

He said that registration of 400 thousand health workers has been completed in this regard.

