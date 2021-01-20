LIVE | ‘New day in America’ as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris arrive at the US Capitol for #Inauguration2021

08:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
WASHINGTON - US President-elect Joseph Biden said ahead of his inauguration on Wednesday that America was waking up to "a new day."

 "It's a new day in America," Biden said via Twitter.

Biden, 78, will take the oath to become the 46th president of the United States today (Wednesday). Besides, Kamala Harris, 56, the first South Asian American vice president, will also take oath as the first woman Vice President.

Both Biden and Harris have arrived at the Capital Hill, while small group of invited groups including former presidents, lawmakers, governors and other dignitaries have started filling up the place where the oath taking ceremony will be held.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has left the White House as he has announced to skip the inauguration, becoming the first presdint since 1869 to not welcome the successor. 

Biden will take the oath on his 127-year-old family Bible and he will be the oldest president in American history to deliver his first presidential address to the country.

On the other hand, the security arrangements in the capital have been beefed up following the January 6 riots.

The Capitol Hill, a large part of Pennsylvania Avenue, and the White House have been locked with eight-foot-high iron barricades with no entrance for the general public.

The Secret Service has taken command of the areas and at least 15,000 National Guard troops have been deployed, in addition to thousands of police officers.

Washington along with adjourning areas is on high-alert as authorities are receiving multiple reports of violent threats.

