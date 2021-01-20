Hira Mani joins 5 million followers club on Instagram
Share
Leading Pakistani actress Hira Mani, who is an avid social media user, has crossed 5 million followers on Instagram.
Her stardoms skyrocketed within a very short span of time with her impeccable acting skills and cheerful persona. The 32-year-old star has worked in dramas like Meray Paas Tum Ho, Kashf and Ghalati.
Extending her gratitude to the fans after achieving the feat, she thanked her fan club for their unconditional support:
“Thank you for liking me and liking my Instagram and liking my song and liking my face and liking my kids and liking my originality thank u thank u thank u thank u."
"5M ❤️ babe kay number main shuru main 4 hai", she concluded.
Recently, Mani enthralled her admirers with her melodious voice as she sang Sanwari on Kashmir Beats. Social media users loved the song as comments of admiration poured for her singing skills.
