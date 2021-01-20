Bilawal felicitates US President Biden on inauguration

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the newly-elected President of the United States of America Joe Biden on taking oath as 46th President of the oldest democracy of the world.

In his felicitation message, Bilawal hoped that swearing in of Joe Biden will augur well for the democracies and democratic nations on the map of this planet.

Bilawal Bhutto further expected that democracies around the world will be strengthened and autocratic, selected and sponsored regimes will find no support to undermine the will and aspirations of the people around the democratic world.