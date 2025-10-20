Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest Gold Prices Per Tola – 20 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at record high amid massive buying in local and international markets.

According to the latest figures, the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs10,600 per tola, bringing it down to Rs446,300, while the rate for 10 grams of gold declined by Rs9,088, settling at Rs382,630.

Gold Prices in Pakistan – October 20, 2025

Purity Per Tola Per 10 Gram 24K Gold Rs446,300 Rs382,630 22K Gold Rs421,941 Rs361,753 21K Gold Rs402,762 Rs345,310 18K Gold Rs345,225 Rs295,980

Market observers say the recent volatility in gold prices is closely linked to ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in global financial markets, which have led investors to fluctuate between riskier assets and traditional safe havens like gold.

Gold rates are said to climb further in the near term as global economic and political developments continue to influence investor sentiment.