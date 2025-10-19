Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi – 19 October 2025

By News Desk
9:05 am | Oct 19, 2025
Gold Hits Rs356,900 Per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply over the weekend, amid downward movement in the international market.

On Sunday, the price of gold per tola declined by Rs10,600, settling at Rs446,300. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs9,088 to Rs382,630.

Gold Rates

Gold  Per Tola  Per 10 Gram
24K Gold Rs446,300 Rs382,630
22K Gold 421,941 361,753
21K Gold 402,762 345,310
18K Gold 345,225 295,980

The drop comes a day after gold reached an all-time high of Rs456,900 per tola on Friday, marking an increase of Rs14,100 in a single session.

Market analysts attribute the recent fluctuation in prices to ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in global financial markets, which have fueled volatility in safe-haven assets like gold.

