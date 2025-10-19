Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi – 19 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan fell sharply over the weekend, amid downward movement in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of gold per tola declined by Rs10,600, settling at Rs446,300. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs9,088 to Rs382,630.
Gold Rates
|Gold
|Per Tola
|Per 10 Gram
|24K Gold
|Rs446,300
|Rs382,630
|22K Gold
|421,941
|361,753
|21K Gold
|402,762
|345,310
|18K Gold
|345,225
|295,980
The drop comes a day after gold reached an all-time high of Rs456,900 per tola on Friday, marking an increase of Rs14,100 in a single session.
Market analysts attribute the recent fluctuation in prices to ongoing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in global financial markets, which have fueled volatility in safe-haven assets like gold.