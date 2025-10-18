Gold losses winning streak as per tola price drops by Rs10,600

KARACHI – Gold lost its winning streak on Saturday as it recorded a significant drop in line with downward trend in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs10,600 to settle at Rs446,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram fell by Rs9,088 to drop to Rs382,630.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity saw a decline of $106 to close at $4,252 per ounce.

A day earlier, the price of 24-Karat gold per tola jumped by Rs14,100, reaching Rs456,900 per tola.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams rose by Rs12,089, reaching a record Rs391,718 per 10 grams.

On the other hand, analysts predicted that by 2026, the price of gold per ounce could rise to $5,000 due to increased demand from central banks in countries like China, Brazil, India, Saudi Arabia, and Dubai.