Pakistan’s cellular subscribers reach 197 million milestone

ISLAMABAD – The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan has spiked to 197 million, with a mobile teledensity of 79.38 percent, by the end of August 2025.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed that mobile broadband subscribers have grown to 148 million, achieving a mobile penetration rate of 59.56 percent.

In addition, fixed telephone subscribers stood at 3 million, reflecting a fixed teledensity of 1.03 percent, while broadband subscribers totaled 152 million, with a broadband penetration rate of 61.09 percent.

Last week, the GO Telecommunications Group of Saudi Arabia has launched an Artificial Intelligence Hub (AI Hub) in Pakistan. The initiative aims to foster skill development, knowledge sharing, and technology co-creation between the two nations.

The launch event was attended by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, along with the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and other dignitaries.

The newly established AI Hub is expected to serve as a platform for advancing artificial intelligence research, enhancing digital capabilities, and encouraging innovation in the tech sector. It will also support the development of human capital by enabling Pakistani talent to contribute to emerging digital industries.

Speaking at the event, Minister Shaza Fatima emphasized that the GO AI Hub represents more than just a typical agreement. “This is not a one-time partnership; it’s a long-term digital bridge connecting professionals and entrepreneurs from Pakistan with Saudi businesses,” she said.

She further noted that the platform allows Pakistani freelancers and experts to collaborate with Saudi firms remotely, eliminating the need for travel or added expenses.