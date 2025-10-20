‘Lazawal Ishq’ under fire as Bold Moment shocks internet

KARACHI – Reality show Lazawal Ishq made headlines, sparking social media firestorm as most of Pakistanis are not happy with the theme, dressing and script of the show.

The latest episode becomes hot topic as contestant Junaid comforted her female contestant with hug, multiple kisses on her head, and a lingering embrace. The clip quickly spread online, with many branding it “inappropriate” for the country’s conservative audience.

Social media erupted with outrage. One user wrote, “Why are we even watching this nonsense?” Another demanded, “This show is destroying our cultural values. Ban it now!” Celebrities, including Mishi Khan and Fiza Ali, slammed the series, warning it could negatively influence the nation’s youth.

Filmed in Turkey, Lazawal Ishq features men and women living together in a villa as they search for love—a formula critics say is un-Islamic and a copy of Western dating shows. Since its debut, the show has been under fire, trending hashtags calling for its ban repeatedly.

The controversy has even reached the courts. Muhammad Faik Shah, leader of the Aman Taraqi Party, filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court urging action against the show. PEMRA responded that it cannot regulate YouTube content, leaving the show free to continue airing online.

Despite the uproar, new episodes keep releasing, fueling heated debates about morality, culture, and online media in Pakistan.