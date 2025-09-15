‘Lazawaal Ishq’: Pakistan gets its first Dating Reality Show hosted by Ayesha Omar

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Ayesha Omar is all set to host Pakistan’s first-ever Urdu-language reality dating show Lazawaal Ishq (Eternal Love), the and it’s being filmed in Turkey.

The show is another version of Turkish series Aşk Adasi, the show will feature four men and four women living together in a luxurious villa for 100 thrilling episodes. Packed with exciting challenges, shocking twists, and fiery romantic sparks, the series promises to be Pakistan’s answer to global hits like The Bachelor and Love Island.

Bulbulay star shared glamorous teaser on social media, looking effortlessly chic aboard a yacht in a dazzling white dress with a daring slit. “This show is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before!” she teased, giving fans a glimpse of the glitz, drama, and romance to come.

In her post, she said: “Lazawaal ISHQ shuroo ho raha hai. A reality show about finding eternal love, and the trials and lessons leading up to it. Coming to you straight from the Bosphorus in Istanbul. Stay tuned folks.”

The multi-talented Ayesha Omar, known for her vibrant personality and charm, has already won hearts as a host and actress. From youth shows like Hot Chocolate and Rhythm to blockbuster sitcoms like Bulbulay, she has proven time and again why she is one of Pakistan’s most beloved celebrities.

With Lazawaal Ishq, Ayesha is set to redefine reality TV in Pakistan, blending glamour, drama, and romance like never before. Fans can’t wait to see love unfold Turkish-style on their screens.