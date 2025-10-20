Pak-China 60 Years of Friendship celebrated in Fashion Show on Great Wall of China

BEIJING – Historic Great Wall of China became stage for colorful and glamorous fashion show, bringing together best of Pakistani and Chinese design talent. The event was a vibrant display of culture, creativity, and friendship, leaving the audience spellbound.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, termed event as “new milestone in Pakistan-China cultural ties and economic cooperation,” highlighting the symbolism of the Great Wall as a testament to the enduring bond between the two nations.

Fashion Show was organized collaboratively by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and the China International Cultural Communication Center. The show was meticulously coordinated by renowned fashion expert Adnan Ansari. The runway featured breathtaking collections from leading Pakistani designers, including Maheen Khan, Moazzam Abbasi, Ayesha Tariq, Rizwanullah, and Zain Hashmi, each presenting unique interpretations of modern elegance fused with traditional artistry.

Adding sparkle to event, Pakistani designer Aqeel Chaudhry unveiled stunning jewelry collection, while celebrated Chinese designer Liang Suyun showcased her exquisite creations, highlighting the creative synergy between Iron Brothers.

Chinese officials, diplomats, media representatives, and business leaders attended the show and were captivated by the seamless blend of fashion, culture, and history. Ambassador Hashmi remarked, “The Great Wall of China is not just a historic monument; today, it stands as a symbol of Pakistan-China friendship. This fashion show reflects the vibrant cultural collaboration and shared vision of our nations.”