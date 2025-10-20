University of Tokyo offers fully funded ADB scholarships for Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani students aiming to pursue higher education abroad now have a golden opportunity as the University of Tokyo has officially opened applications for the ADB-Japan Scholarship Program 2026.

This highly competitive, fully funded scholarship is sponsored by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and is available to students from ADB member countries, including Pakistan.

The scholarship offers full financial support for selected master’s degree candidates. Benefits include tuition fee coverage, a monthly living allowance, travel expenses, medical insurance, and even funding for research or thesis work—all designed to ease the financial burden on international students.

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must:

Be a citizen of an ADB borrowing member country, such as Pakistan.

Hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution.

Have a minimum of two years of full-time professional work experience in a relevant field.

Be under 35 years of age at the time of applying.

Commit to returning to their home country and working for at least two years after completing their studies.

Not already possess a master’s degree.

Note: Those planning to pursue a PhD are encouraged to consider the MEXT Scholarship instead.

Required Documents

Applicants must prepare and submit the following:

A completed application form from the Graduate School of Frontier Sciences (GSFS).

A research and study plan outlining academic interests.

Academic transcripts from previous studies.

A degree certificate (or equivalent graduation document).

Two letters of recommendation to be sent directly by referees to the University of Tokyo (with subject line: “ADB recommendation letter_Applicant Name”).

All materials, excluding recommendation letters, must be uploaded via the official Google Form provided by the university no later than December 10, 2025.

Finding a Supervisor – A Key Step

Before applying, students are required to identify up to five potential academic supervisors from relevant departments within the Graduate School of Frontier Sciences (GSFS). Some of the departments accepting applications include:

Natural Environmental Studies

Ocean Technology, Policy, and Environment

Environment Systems

Human and Engineered Environmental Studies

Socio-Cultural Environmental Studies

International Studies

Graduate Program in Sustainability Science (GPSS)

Applicants must contact potential supervisors beforehand and list their names in the application.

Important Dates to Remember

Application Deadline: December 10, 2025

Initial Screening Result: Mid-February 2026

Submission of Original Documents: March 20, 2026

Final Selection: May 2026

Classes Begin: October 1, 2026

The Pakistan Higher Education Commission and international scholarship advisors have encouraged eligible students to take advantage of this prestigious opportunity, calling it a pathway to world-class education and future leadership roles in sustainable development.