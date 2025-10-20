IHC moved over indecent viral videos filmed at Faisal Mosque

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notices to multiple authorities on a petition seeking restrictions on entry to Faisal Mosque in inappropriate attire and the filming of objectionable videos within its premises.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by citizen Musharraf Zain, who appeared in court alongside his legal counsel.

The petition expressed concerns about viral social media videos showing individuals allegedly filming indecent content, including dancing and music, within the mosque courtyard—acts considered disrespectful to the sanctity of the religious site.

The court issued notices to the mosque in-charge, Islamabad’s deputy commissioner, chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Ministry of Religious Affairs, President of the International Islamic University, Islamabad IG Police, and the Estate Office, seeking their responses.

The petitioner argued that such activities violate the sanctity of the mosque and infringe upon the religious freedom guaranteed under Article 20 of the Constitution. Despite submitting written complaints to various officials, no action was taken, prompting legal recourse.

The plea calls for a court-imposed ban on the filming of videos involving music, dance, or inappropriate attire within the mosque premises to preserve its spiritual and cultural dignity.