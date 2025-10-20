Punjab makes face mask mandatory for bike riders as smog worsens

LAHORE – In response to worsening air quality across the province, the Punjab government has made it mandatory for motorcyclists to wear face masks, as part of a broader set of measures aimed at tackling rising smog levels.

Senior Punjab Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb announced the new directive on Monday, noting that polluted winds from Indian cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, and Patiala, are drifting into Lahore, while Multan, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar are also being affected by cross-border air pollution.

In addition to the mask mandate for two-wheeler riders, construction sites and cargo transporters have been instructed to cover materials during transit, and citizens are advised to keep vehicle windows rolled up and keep doors and windows at home shut to minimize exposure.

Aurangzeb also noted that air quality is expected to slightly improve between 1 PM and 5 PM, although light haze is likely to persist even during clearer skies.

To combat pollution, the government has continued sprinkling water on roads and deploying anti-smog guns in Lahore and other affected areas.

The minister emphasized that public cooperation is key, urging citizens to take individual responsibility to help reduce pollution levels.