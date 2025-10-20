Anti-Terrorism Court orders arrest of Aleema Khan in November Protest Case

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court issued non-bailable arrest warrant for Aleema Khan for third time in case of 26 November PTI protest.

The court ordered authorities to arrest her and present her in court on Wednesday, 22 October. A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against her surety, along with a show-cause notice for property seizure.

Despite assurances from her defense lawyer, Alima Khan failed to appear in court in the case registered at Saddar Police Station. The court has sent the surety’s property documents to the Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi for verification.

Earlier, on 15 October, the court had framed charges against Alima Khan and nine other accused. In the 8 October hearing, her request for exemption from appearing in court was rejected, and a bailable arrest warrant was issued.

26 November case stems from PTI-led march from Peshawar to Islamabad on 24 November 2024, organized to demand the release of party founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The march, led by Bushra Bibi and then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, reached Islamabad on 25 November. Clashes between PTI supporters and law enforcement resulted in multiple injuries.

After this protest, multiple cases were registered against PTI leaders including Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Ali Amin Gandapur while hundreds of activists under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Protesters have been accused of damaging public and private property and blocking highways.