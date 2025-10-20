Pml N Mpa Naeem Ejaz Among 10 Booked In Murder Case

ISLAMABAD – A deadly clash over land dispute in Sahal Adda left one person dead and two others injured on Sunday, prompting action from Rawalpindi Police.

A case has been registered against Pakistan Muslim League (N) Member of Provincial Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary Choudhary Naeem Ejaz, his brother Waseem Ijaz, Nadeem Ijaz, and seven other associates. The case, filed by deceased Muhammad Hasnain’s brother and former councilor Muhammad Saqleen, includes charges of murder, attempted murder, and abetment.

According to the FIR, the deceased’s family owns ancestral land in Sahal, which MPA Naeem Ejaz’s associates had been trying to occupy. Muhammad Saqleen said villagers protested against these attempts some weeks back.

A committee was later formed to resolve the matter through dialogue. The deceased, accompanied by his uncle and other locals, went to Sahal Chowk for discussions. During this time, Waseem Ijaz, Ali Imran, Raman Imran, Waheed, and 10–15 others, armed with firearms and sticks, arrived in Vigo vans and launched an attack.

Muhammad Hasnain, Tajmal Israr, and his uncle Mushtaq were injured in the assault. Hasnain died before getting any medical help.

The complainant alleged that the attack was orchestrated by MPA Naeem Ijaz and his brothers to seize the land. Following the incident, locals staged a protest on Sahal Road, which was later resolved after negotiations with police officials, including ASP Zainab Ayub.

Authorities have attempted multiple times to contact Choudhary Naeem Ijaz for his response, but he did not answer calls or reply to messages.