Gold prices fall by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices saw a decline in Pakistan on Monday in line with downward trend in international market.

Report said the price of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs1,400 to settle at Rs444,900 while the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs1,200 to reach Rs381,430.

The rate of the precious commodity recorded a dip of $17 in international market where per ounce rate hovers at $4,235.

Silver also registered a slight decline as per tola rate fell by Rs12 with new price settling at Rs5,261.

In previous session, gold had lost its winning streak on Saturday as it recorded a significant drop.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs10,600 to settle at Rs446,300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram fell by Rs9,088 to drop to Rs382,630.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the new trading week on a highly positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging by 1,289.79 points during early trading on Monday.

The index climbed to 165,096.00 points, reflecting a solid 0.79% gain from the previous close of 163,806.21.

This bullish start suggests renewed investor confidence as market participants respond positively to improving macroeconomic signals and expectations of stability. The strong upward momentum also signals increased buying activity across key sectors, pushing the index well past the 165,000 mark.