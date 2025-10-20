Pakistani cricketer Sohaib Maqsood ‘fleeced’ by Multan car dealer

MULTAN – Pakistani cricketer Sohaib Maqsood has come forward with serious allegations of fraud against a car showroom owner in Multan.

Maqsood, his vehicle valued at approximately Rs14 million was sold without his consent and without the original documents, which he claims are still in his possession.

In a detailed statement, Maqsood revealed that not only was his car sold improperly, but he was also handed over another vehicle with fake documentation. Additionally, he alleged that the showroom owner took an extra Rs7 million from him during the fraudulent exchange.

The cricketer has appealed to the Punjab government, including Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, for swift and thorough investigation into the matter.

“I urge the authorities to contact me directly so I can provide all the evidence,” Maqsood said. “We must bring such fraudsters to justice. If a national-level player like me can be deceived this way, one can only imagine the plight of ordinary citizens.”

Maqsood stressed the need for stronger protections against fraud and called on society to take a stand against those who exploit people’s hard-earned money.