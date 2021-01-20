Pakistan PM Imran congratulates Joe Biden on POTUS inauguration
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated new US President Joe Biden on his inauguration, saying he looks forward to building stronger US-Pak ties.
"I congratulate President JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade and economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption and promoting peace in region and beyond," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Biden, 78, became the oldest US president in history on Wednesday amid tight security in the US capital, Washington.
