COAS Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison, appreciates officers’ devotion to defend Pakistan
Share
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Sialkot garrison and was briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness, said military’s media wing.
A statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the COAS also interacted with garrison officers and men, said
Army chief appreciated their professionalism and devotion to defend motherland in the face of multiple threats. He lauded them for their high morale and indomitable spirit.
Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.
COAS Bajwa lauds law enforcement agencies’ ... 08:19 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday lauded efforts of Law Enforcement ...
- COAS Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison, appreciates officers’ devotion ...11:52 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Bilawal felicitates US President Biden on inauguration11:29 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan PM Imran congratulates Joe Biden on POTUS inauguration10:54 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
-
- PM Imran lays foundation stone of Cadet College Wana’s phase-II ...09:40 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Alia Bhatt rushed to hospital amid shooting for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'05:47 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Danish Taimoor pens down a heartfelt note for Ayeza Khan on 30th ...04:51 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- WATCH - Trailer of Hareem Shah's first web series released02:19 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021