COAS Bajwa visits Sialkot garrison, appreciates officers’ devotion to defend Pakistan
Web Desk
11:52 PM | 20 Jan, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday visited Sialkot garrison and was briefed on situation along working boundary and operational readiness, said military’s media wing.

A statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the COAS also interacted with garrison officers and men, said

Army chief appreciated their professionalism and devotion to defend motherland in the face of multiple threats. He lauded them for their high morale and indomitable spirit.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Asim Munir.

