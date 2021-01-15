COAS Bajwa lauds law enforcement agencies’ efforts for stability in tribal districts

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday lauded efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) including FC and police for bringing stability in the tribal districts, according to ISPR.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said that the army chief visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar when he appreciated officers and men of the Corps.

The COAS was given detailed update on security situation, border management including fencing, capacity enhancement of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and police in newly merged tribal districts as a result of transition to stability.

#COAS visited Corps HQ Peshawar today. COAS was given detailed update on security situation, border management including fencing, capacity enhancement of FC and police in newly merged tribal districts as a result of transition to stability. Appreciating officers and men of (1/3) pic.twitter.com/a7OOdGqBzV — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) January 15, 2021

Hailing sacrifices of local populace for peace & their earnest support to Armed Forces in war against terrorism, the army chief said that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the hard earned gains towards enduring peace & stability.

While highlighting the dividends of border control measures, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan will continue supporting the ongoing intra Afghan dialogue as peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.