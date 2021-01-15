COAS Bajwa lauds law enforcement agencies’ efforts for stability in tribal districts

08:19 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
COAS Bajwa lauds law enforcement agencies’ efforts for stability in tribal districts
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday lauded efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) including FC and police for bringing stability in the tribal districts, according to ISPR.

A statement issued by the military’s media wing said that the army chief visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar when he appreciated officers and men of the Corps.

The COAS was given detailed update on security situation, border management including fencing, capacity enhancement of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and police in newly merged tribal districts as a result of transition to stability.

Hailing sacrifices of local populace for peace & their earnest support to Armed Forces in war against terrorism, the army chief said that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take the hard earned gains towards enduring peace & stability.

While highlighting the dividends of border control measures, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan will continue supporting the ongoing intra Afghan dialogue as peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

More From This Category
Gen Pervez Musharraf’s mother passes away in ...
07:49 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Turkish Airlines fined for violating Pakistan’s ...
07:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Cyber Alert! Top Pakistan IT body advises people ...
07:03 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
PAKvSA – Pakistan announces Test squad against ...
04:41 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Pakistan hikes Petrol price by Rs3.20/litre
03:54 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Pakistan cracks down on illegal oil trade, seals ...
03:45 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan under FBR radar over 'secret assets, bank accounts'
06:42 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr