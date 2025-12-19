May 9 Riots: Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted, other PTI Leaders get 10 Years

ISLAMABAD – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) delivered bombshell verdict in the May 9 Club Chowk (GOR) attack case, sending shockwaves through Pakistan’s political landscape.

While senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi was acquitted, the court handed down 10-year prison sentences to prominent PTI figures Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, and Ejaz Chaudhry.

The ruling was announced by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill inside Kot Lakhpat Jail, underscoring the extraordinary security and sensitivity surrounding the case.

The case revolved around the violent events at Club Chowk, GOR, linked to the unrest of May 9. After evaluating the evidence, the court ruled that charges against Shah Mahmood Qureshi could not be proven, ordering his immediate acquittal.

10 years rigorous imprisonment each for Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhry. 13 accused acquitted due to insufficient evidence

The verdict is said to be one of most consequential legal outcomes tied to the May 9 events, with major political ramifications expected nationwide. The contrasting outcomes, freedom for Shah Mahmood Qureshi and decade-long sentences for other senior leaders, are already fueling intense debate across political and legal circles.